 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca To Inject $360M In Irish API Manufacturing Site
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca To Inject $360M In Irish API Manufacturing Site
  • AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZNwill invest $360 million to develop a manufacturing facility in Ireland to produce active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).
  • The planned investment at the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin, is expected to create about 100 highly skilled direct jobs.
  • "The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis ... This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca supply network is fit for the future," said Pam Cheng, head of AstraZeneca's operations and IT.
  • The planned investment in Dublin is expected to support late-stage development and early commercial supply.
  • AstraZeneca said that the site could be developed further to add treatments such as antibody-drug conjugates and oligonucleotides.
  • Read Next: AstraZeneca's Enhertu Posts Substantial Clinical Benefit Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer Trials.
  • Price Action: AZN stock is up 0.68% at $58.90 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca's Enhertu Posts Substantial Clinical Benefit Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer Trials
Why AstraZeneca Shares Are Trading Higher Today
AstraZeneca Touts Longest Survival Update In Lung Cancer Setting With Imfinzi/Chemo Data
48 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 1%; Protagonist Therapeutics Shares Plummet
AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo Share Detailed Enhertu Data In Gastric Cancer
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com