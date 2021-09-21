Aprea Therapeutics Stock Jumps After Eprenetapopt Combo Data Presentation At ESMO
- Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) presented data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from its Phase 1/2 trial in advanced solid tumors.
- The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of eprenetapopt in combination with pembrolizumab.
- As of the July 31 data cutoff, 33 patients were enrolled, and 31 had initiated treatment.
- In the bladder/urothelial cohort, one patient with locally advanced TP53 mutant high-grade transitional cell bladder cancer achieved complete remission (CR).
- In the NSCLC cohort, two patients with TP53 mutant squamous NSCLC had reductions in target lesions of 26.7% and 8.2%, respectively, from baseline.
- Price Action: APRE stock is up 3.09% at $5.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
