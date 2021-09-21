 Skip to main content

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Jumps After Eprenetapopt Combo Data Presentation At ESMO
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 8:39am   Comments
Aprea Therapeutics Stock Jumps After Eprenetapopt Combo Data Presentation At ESMO
  • Aprea Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APRE) presented data at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 from its Phase 1/2 trial in advanced solid tumors. 
  • The trial is evaluating the safety and efficacy of eprenetapopt in combination with pembrolizumab.
  • Related: Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops On FDA Clinical Hold On Eprenetapopt Myeloid Malignancy Trials.
  • As of the July 31 data cutoff, 33 patients were enrolled, and 31 had initiated treatment. 
  • In the bladder/urothelial cohort, one patient with locally advanced TP53 mutant high-grade transitional cell bladder cancer achieved complete remission (CR). 
  • In the NSCLC cohort, two patients with TP53 mutant squamous NSCLC had reductions in target lesions of 26.7% and 8.2%, respectively, from baseline. 
  • Read Next: Aprea Therapeutics Stock Drops After FDA Clinical Hold On Another Blood Cancer Study.
  • Price Action: APRE stock is up 3.09% at $5.00 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

