AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo Share Detailed Enhertu Data In Gastric Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 1:03pm   Comments
AstraZeneca-Daiichi Sankyo Share Detailed Enhertu Data In Gastric Cancer
  • AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and Daiichi Sankyo (OTC: DSNKYannounced detailed results from the positive DESTINY-Gastric02 Phase 2 trial of Enhertu (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki).
  • The trial included HER2-positive metastatic and/or unresectable gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma patients previously treated with a trastuzumab-containing regimen.
  • Detailed results provided a clinically meaningful and durable tumor response and were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO21) Congress 2021.
  • In the primary analysis of the DESTINY-Gastric02 trial, Enhertu (6.4 mg/kg) demonstrated a confirmed overall response rate (ORR) of 38% as assessed by independent central review (ICR). 
  • Three (3.8%) complete responses (CR) and 27 (34.2%) partial responses (PR) were observed in patients treated with Enhertu. 
  • After a median follow-up of 5.7 months, the median duration of response (DoR) of Enhertu was 8.1 months. 
  • The median progression-free survival (PFS) was 5.5 months. 
  • An exploratory endpoint of confirmed disease control rate (DCR) of 81% was seen.
  • The overall safety profile of Enhertu in DESTINY-Gastric02 was consistent with that seen in DESTINY-Gastric01. 
  • Price Action: AZN stock is down 1.86% at $55.55 during the market session on the last check Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

