Gritstone Presents Data From Individualized Neoantigen Immunotherapy In Colorectal Cancer
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 17, 2021 8:32am   Comments
  • Gritstone bio Inc (NASDAQ: GRTS) has announced updated results from the Phase 1/2 study of GRANITE individualized neoantigen immunotherapy in advanced solid tumors.
  • The immunotherapy is a heterologous prime-boost in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), and Yervoy (ipilimumab). 
  • The data were presented at the European Society of Medical Oncology (ESMO) Annual Meeting.
  • In microsatellite-stable colorectal cancer (MSS-CRC) patients, where checkpoint inhibitors have shown minimal activity, GRANITE elicited a 44% molecular response rate in 9 evaluable patients. 
  • Patients who demonstrated molecular response had a median overall survival of over 17 months (median not reached). Those without molecular response exhibited a median overall survival of 7.8 months, consistent with expected outcomes in 3rd line treatment of MSS-CRC.
  • Multiple patients remained on treatment for over six months with a lack of confirmed disease progression.
  • Gritstone will advance GRANITE into a Phase 2/3 trial (single protocol) for the maintenance treatment of newly diagnosed metastatic MSS-CRC patients who have completed FOLFOX-bevacizumab induction therapy.
  • The Company will also conduct a Phase 2 trial evaluating GRANITE in the adjuvant setting for stage 2/3 MSS-CRC patients with ctDNA+ after definitive surgery. The trials will begin in the first half of 2022. 
  • Price Action: GRTS shares are up 5.99% at $14.35 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).

