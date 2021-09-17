Novartis' Prostate Cancer Therapy Linked To Improved Quality Of Life
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is building the case for its radioligand therapy, 177Lu-PSMA-617.
- With positive Phase 3 primary endpoint data in the bag, Novartis at the European Society of Medical Oncology Congress 2021 (ESMO21) presented the therapy's effect on the quality of life and pain.
- Earlier this year, Novartis revealed that the Phase 3 trial linked 177Lu-PSMA-617 to a four-month median improvement in overall survival.
- Related Link: Novartis' Prostate Cancer Radioligand Therapy Extended Overall Survival by Four Months.
- Novartis sought to understand the effect of 177Lu-PSMA-617 on daily activities through secondary endpoints that looked at the patient-reported quality of life and pain.
- The endpoints linked the drug to estimated risk reductions in the worsening of health-related quality of life and pain intensity of 54% and 55%, respectively.
- Read Next: Novartis Beefs Up Radioligand Portfolio With iTheranostics Deal.
- The company is ramping up other studies that could enable it to bring 177Lu-PSMA-617 to more prostate cancer patients.
- In one study, Novartis is enrolling men who are yet to take taxanes, a class of chemotherapy drugs.
- The other ongoing trial could move 177Lu-PSMA-617 into an even line of treatment by testing it in combination with standard of care.
- Price Action: NVS stock closed 0.82% lower at $84.38 on Thursday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21).
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 Phase 3 Trial prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care General