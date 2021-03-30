 Skip to main content

Novartis Beefs Up Radioligand Portfolio With iTheranostics Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2021 12:51pm   Comments
  • Just a week after acing Phase 3 study evaluating radioligand therapy in prostate cancer, Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) is licensing the rights to develop and commercialize treatments based on a library of radioligand compounds from iTheranostics, a subsidiary of Sofie Biosciences.
  • These compounds target fibroblast activation protein or FAP, a cell surface protein found in low levels in healthy tissue but found in high levels in common cancers.
  • The agreement with Sofie includes the rights to develop the radioligand assets for imaging and therapeutic use.
  • Earlier today, Lantheus Holdings Inc acquired rights to NTI-1309, a PET oncology imaging agent that targets fibroblast activation protein.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are trading 0.6% lower at $86.85 in market trading hours on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: oncologyBiotech M&A News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

