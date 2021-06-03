 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis' Prostate Cancer Radioligand Therapy Extended Overall Survival by Four Months

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2021 3:21pm   Comments
Share:
Novartis' Prostate Cancer Radioligand Therapy Extended Overall Survival by Four Months
  • Novartis AG (NYSE: NVShas announced results from Phase 3 VISION study evaluating 177Lu-PSMA-617, a targeted radioligand therapy, plus best standard of care (SOC) in patients with progressive PSMA-positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
  • Novartis said it would file for approval for the drug, known as Lu-PSMA-617, in the US and Europe in the second half of 2021 while pushing forward with pivotal studies on earlier-stage patients.
  • The company first announced the trial hit every endpoint in the Phase 3 trial in March but released no data at the time.
  • The new study showed that in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer who exhausted three lines of therapy, the drug improved median overall survival from 11.3 months to 15.3 months and progression-free survival from 3.4 months to 8.7 months.
  • It also lengthened the time patients went before suffering a skeletal event — a common symptom of metastatic prostate cancer — from 6.8 months to 11.5 months.
  • Severe/life-threatening drug-related treatment-emergent adverse events occurred in 28.4% of the 177Lu-PSMA-617 arm compared to 3.9% in the best standard of care only arm, including some degree of bone compression.
  • Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.29% at $89.15 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Novartis, iRhythm CEO Quits Abruptly, Moderna Inks Vaccine Supply Agreements
Novartis's Late-stage Study On Cosentyx Hits Primary Endpoint Goal In Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis
Novartis's Cosentyx Wins FDA Approval For Psoriasis In Pediatric Patients
Novartis Terminates Three Beovu Studies in Ocular Disorders Citing Patient Safety
Artificial Intelligence Doctor App Ada Health Closes $90M Funding Led By Bayer, Samsung
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Vir-GlaxoSmithKline COVID-19 Antibody Treatment Approved, Zosano Spikes On Long-Term Migraine Drug Data, Decision Day For Eton, 2 IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 3 Trial prostate cancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com