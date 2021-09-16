 Skip to main content

Why Are Entasis Therapeutics Shares Moving Higher On Thursday?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 2:28pm   Comments
  • Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ETTX) stock is up sharply after the journal Nature published an article on the potential of its preclinical candidate ETX0462, which could become the first of a new class of antibiotics.
  • ETX0462 is under development for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative and biothreat infections.
  • The manuscript details the discovery of ETX0462, highlighting concurrent optimization of biochemical potency and drug penetration into the bacterial cells to identify structural elements critical for antimicrobial activity.
  • ETX0462 can permeate bacterial cells through multiple porins, and inhibition of multiple penicillin-binding proteins enzyme subtypes results in a low likelihood of antibiotic resistance.
  • Price Action: ETTX shares are up 10.60% at $3.03 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

