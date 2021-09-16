Bristol Myers Touts 5-Year Kidney Cancer Data For Opdivo-Yervoy Combo Therapy
- Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) announced Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) long-term survival data in patients with previously untreated advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC).
- Data were presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Virtual Congress 2021 (ESMO21).
- Related Link: Bristol Myers' Immunotherapy Combo Shows Durable Survival At Three Years In MPM Setting.
- The Phase 3 CheckMate-214 trial showed a five-year survival rate of 48% and 37% for those receiving sunitinib.
- After a median follow-up of 67.7 months, patients on the dual immunotherapy lived a median of 47 months versus 26.6 months for Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) targeted therapy Sutent (sunitinib).
- Opdivo plus Yervoy continued to show a higher ORR (39% vs. 32%) and complete response rate than sunitinib (12% vs. 3%).
- Also, more patients treated with the combination achieved complete responses and subsequently did not progress (9.6% vs. 2.4%).
- The safety profile of Opdivo plus Yervoy was manageable.
- Related: Bristol Myers Scores FDA Approval For Opdivo In Postsurgery Bladder Cancer.
- Price Action: BMY stock is down 1.66% at $60.97 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
- Check out our coverage of the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress (ESMO21)
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs ESMO21 Phase 3 Trial renal cell carcinomaBiotech News Health Care General