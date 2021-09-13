Bristol Myers' Immunotherapy Combo Shows Durable Survival At Three Years In MPM Setting
- Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMY) announced three-year data from the CheckMate -743 trial demonstrating a durable survival benefit with first-line treatment with Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) compared to chemo in unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
- Among patients treated with Opdivo plus Yervoy, 23% were alive at three years, compared to 15% treated with chemotherapy.
- Treatment with the dual immunotherapy combination continued to show a reduction in the risk of death (Hazard Ratio 0.73) and improvement in median overall survival (OS), the trial's primary endpoint, vs. chemotherapy (18.1 months vs. 14.1 months, respectively).
- 28% of patients who responded to Opdivo plus Yervoy remained in response at three years compared to no patients (0%) in the chemotherapy arm.
- Those treated with the dual immunotherapy combination had a median DOR of 11.6 months, compared to 6.7 months with chemotherapy.
- The objective response rate (ORR) in patients treated with the combination was comparable to chemotherapy (39.6% vs. 44.0%, respectively).
- Price Action: BMY stock is down 0.36% at $62.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General