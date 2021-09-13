 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol Myers' Immunotherapy Combo Shows Durable Survival At Three Years In MPM Setting
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Bristol Myers' Immunotherapy Combo Shows Durable Survival At Three Years In MPM Setting
  • Bristol Myers Squibb & Co (NYSE: BMYannounced three-year data from the CheckMate -743 trial demonstrating a durable survival benefit with first-line treatment with Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) compared to chemo in unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma (MPM).
  • Among patients treated with Opdivo plus Yervoy, 23% were alive at three years, compared to 15% treated with chemotherapy.
  • Treatment with the dual immunotherapy combination continued to show a reduction in the risk of death (Hazard Ratio 0.73) and improvement in median overall survival (OS), the trial's primary endpoint, vs. chemotherapy (18.1 months vs. 14.1 months, respectively).
  • 28% of patients who responded to Opdivo plus Yervoy remained in response at three years compared to no patients (0%) in the chemotherapy arm.
  • Those treated with the dual immunotherapy combination had a median DOR of 11.6 months, compared to 6.7 months with chemotherapy.
  • The objective response rate (ORR) in patients treated with the combination was comparable to chemotherapy (39.6% vs. 44.0%, respectively).
  • Price Action: BMY stock is down 0.36% at $62.90 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY)

8 Health Care Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For September 8
The Daily Biotech Pulse: MacroGenics' Clinical Trial Disappointment, Sanofi to Buy Kadmon, Alector Loses 2 Key Executives, ADMA's FDA Nod
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week
Wall Street Crime And Punishment: Martha Stewart's Perfectly Ridiculous Stock Scandal
Bristol Myers Exercises Option In-License Evotec's Neurodegenerative Candidate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com