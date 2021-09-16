 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 16, 2021 6:08am   Comments
Share:
Takeda's Exkivity Scores FDA Nod As First Oral Therapy For Lung Cancer With EGFR Exon20 Insertion
  • The FDA has approved Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd's (NYSE: TAK) Exkivity (mobocertinib) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) settings.
  • The approval comes for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations, whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based chemotherapy. 
  • Exkivity is the first and only approved oral therapy specifically designed to target EGFR Exon20 insertion mutations, Takeda says.
  • The indication is approved under Accelerated Approval based on Phase 1/2 trial results, which demonstrated clinically meaningful responses with a median duration of response (DoR) of approximately 1.5 years. 
  • Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.
  • The FDA simultaneously approved Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc's (NYSE: TMO) Oncomine Dx Target Test as an NGS companion diagnostic for Exkivity.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: TAK stock closed 1.49% higher at $17.00 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TMO + TAK)

ADHD Drug Developer Cingulate Plans NASDAQ Debut
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Apellis Sinks On Data, Endo Shines On Opioid Litigation Settlement, T2 Biosystems Soars On Mutant Detection Ability of COVID Test
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
Novavax Shares Surge On Vaccine Supply Deal With Japan
5 Largest US M&A Deals In Q2: Railways, Health Care, REITS And More
Thermo Fisher Receives $192.5M Contract From US Govt For Pipette Tip Manufacturing
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com