Hookipa Pharma, Merck Team Up For Phase 2 Head & Neck Cancer Trial
- Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) has entered into a clinical collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). The collaboration will evaluate the combination of HB-200 and Keytruda (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
- The Company presented promising data from the ongoing HB-200 Phase 1/2 trial in heavily pretreated head and neck cancer patients at the ASCO Meeting.
- Related: Hookipa Pharma's Cancer Immunotherapy Shows T-Cell Response, Interim Efficacy in Pretreated HPV16+ Cancer Settings.
- With an HB-200 program data read-out anticipated by Q4 2021, HOOKIPA anticipates initiating a Phase 2 trial with HB-200/Keytruda combo trial in 2022.
- Additional Phase 2 expansion cohorts are also planned to start in Q1 2022.
- Price Action: HOOK stock is up 5.31% at $6.55, and MRK stock is up 0.24% at $72.28 during Wednesday's premarket session on the last check.
