Hookipa Pharma's Cancer Immunotherapy Shows T-Cell Response, Interim Efficacy in Pretreated HPV16+ Cancer Settings

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 08, 2021 6:38am   Comments
  • Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOKreported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating HB-200 to treat advanced Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers.
  • Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
  • At baseline, all patients had nearly undetectable levels of tumor-specific T cells. Within two weeks of a single dose of HB-200, all patients showed increased tumor-specific CD8+ T cell levels. ​
  • As of the data cut-off, (14/15 patients) had target lesion control, including 53% (8/15 patients) with target lesion reduction.
  • Two of the 14 patients progressed at other sites, resulting in an overall disease control rate of 80 % (12/15 patients).
  • HB-201 monotherapy demonstrated an 18% overall response rate and an ongoing 3.45-month median progression-free survival.
  • In addition, HB-201 showed a 73% (8/11 patients) disease control rate, with two partial responses and six patients with stable disease, including four with stable disease for more than 16 weeks.
  • Preliminary data on HB-201/HB-202 showed a disease control rate of 100 (4/4 patients).
  • Treatment-related adverse events were reported in 53% of patients.
  • No serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities, and treatment-related adverse events rated grade 3, or higher were reported.
  • The company expects to start registration enabling in 2022.
  • Price Action: HOOK shares are up 7.77% at $14.28 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

