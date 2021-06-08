Hookipa Pharma's Cancer Immunotherapy Shows T-Cell Response, Interim Efficacy in Pretreated HPV16+ Cancer Settings
- Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HOOK) reported positive Phase 1 data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 study evaluating HB-200 to treat advanced Human Papillomavirus 16-positive (HPV16+) cancers.
- Data were presented at the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting.
- At baseline, all patients had nearly undetectable levels of tumor-specific T cells. Within two weeks of a single dose of HB-200, all patients showed increased tumor-specific CD8+ T cell levels.
- As of the data cut-off, (14/15 patients) had target lesion control, including 53% (8/15 patients) with target lesion reduction.
- Two of the 14 patients progressed at other sites, resulting in an overall disease control rate of 80 % (12/15 patients).
- HB-201 monotherapy demonstrated an 18% overall response rate and an ongoing 3.45-month median progression-free survival.
- In addition, HB-201 showed a 73% (8/11 patients) disease control rate, with two partial responses and six patients with stable disease, including four with stable disease for more than 16 weeks.
- Preliminary data on HB-201/HB-202 showed a disease control rate of 100 (4/4 patients).
- Treatment-related adverse events were reported in 53% of patients.
- No serious adverse events, dose-limiting toxicities, and treatment-related adverse events rated grade 3, or higher were reported.
- The company expects to start registration enabling in 2022.
