 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What Happens When A Biotech Stock Blows Up: How Our Hedged Portfolio Method Limited The Damage With Cassava Sciences
David Pinsen , Portfolio Armor  
 
September 11, 2021 1:42pm   Comments
Share:
What Happens When A Biotech Stock Blows Up: How Our Hedged Portfolio Method Limited The Damage With Cassava Sciences

Screen capture via Cassava Sciences' video for their Simulfilam Alzheimer's disease treatment.

When A Biotech Stock Goes The Wrong Way 

In our last post (Corona Doom 2.0: Vaccine Mandate), we mentioned a biotech stock that has done well since our system picked it: coronavirus vaccine maker BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), which is up 93% since it hit our top names in May. We're not always so lucky though. Another biotech stock our system picked this year, Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) has struggled since. Maybe something similar will happen to the COVID vaccine makers in the future. Here's a look at what happens in our hedged portfolios when we get one wrong. 

Responding To A Crash Prediction In July 

In late July, the Fear & Greed Index hit the "Extreme Fear" level. 

Screen capture via ZeroHedge.

As we wrote at the time (Building A Bear-Proof Portfolio), our preferred approach to dealing with fear was to buy and hedge a handful of names we estimate will do well over the next six months. Our system isn't always right about those estimates, which is why we hedge. One of the names it got wrong (at least so far) was Cassava Sciences, which has an experimental drug candidate to treat Alzheimer's disease. Cassava Sciences appeared in the hedged portfolio we presented in our article on July 20th, along with the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (NYSE: BOIL), Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE: BTU), Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (NYSE: CLF), Generac Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNRC), Green Plains, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRE), and Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK). 

Screen capture via Portfolio Armor on 7/19/2021.

Cassava Sciences Collapses 

In August, a whistleblower petitioned the FDA to halt Cassava Sciences' clinical trial of its Alzheimer's drug. The company responded, calling the allegations "false and misleading", but the damage to the stock was swift. The chart below shows how SAVA has done since our site created the portfolio above. 

Chart

 

Our Hedged Portfolio Containing SAVA 

Here's how our hedged portfolio containing SAVA has performed over the same time period. 

As of Friday's close, our hedged portfolio was up 6.53%, net of trading and hedging costs, versus the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSE: SPY) which was up 4.82% over the same time frame. That's despite one of the seven names in our portfolio being down nearly 40%

The Benefits Of Concentrating And Hedging

The benefit of concentrating your assets into a handful of names is that if one or two do well, they have an outsized impact on your returns. The benefit of hedging is that if one or two names do poorly, their negative impact on your returns is limited. 

 

Related Articles (BOIL + BNTX)

FDA Says Strong Safety Data A Must For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval For Kids
UK Preps Up For 'Mix & Match' COVID-19 Booster Program: FT
BioNTech Prepares To Launch COVID-19 Shot For 5 to11 Year Old: Reuters
EMA Gives Nod To Additional Sites For Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Sept. 5-11): Focus On Conferences and Clinical Readouts In Another Quiet Week
COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Shots Will Have To Wait, FDA Tells White House: WSJ
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: contributorsBiotech Small Cap Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com