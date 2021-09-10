FDA Says Strong Safety Data A Must For COVID-19 Vaccine Approval For Kids
- The FDA said that clinical trials testing COVID-19 vaccines for children are expected to include a monitoring period of at least two months after half the participants get the shots to ensure safety.
- The comments come as vaccine makers race to submit clinical data seeking regulatory approval for vaccines in children below 12.
- Earlier on Friday, Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) partner BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) said it was set to request global approval to use its COVID-19 vaccine in children as young as five over the next few weeks.
- Related Content: BioNTech Prepares To Launch COVID-19 Shot For 5 to 11-Year-Old
- "Children are not small adults – and issues that may be addressed in pediatric vaccine trials can include whether there is a need for different doses or different strength formulations of vaccines already used for adults," FDA Acting Commissioner Janet Woodcock said in a joint statement with the director of Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research.
- Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.86% at $45.64, BNTX stock is up 0.75% at $354 during the market session on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Daniel Schludi on Unsplash
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 Coronavirus COVID-19 VaccineBiotech News Health Care General Best of Benzinga