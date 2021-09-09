 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ICU Medical Pulls Amino Acid IV Products After Foreign Substances Found In Batch
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:46pm   Comments
Share:
ICU Medical Pulls Amino Acid IV Products After Foreign Substances Found In Batch

ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI), a California-based infusion therapy company, is voluntarily recalling one lot of an amino acid injection after reports of fibers, hair, and other particles of foreign materials were found.

  • The Company had released a recall-related PR on September 3. ICU Medical recalled 2,112 units of Aminosyn II, 15% after it became aware of the issue while inspecting samples as part of a routine process. 
  • The administration of a drug with foreign particulates can cause side effects ranging from inflammation at the injection point to blood clots. So far, ICU Medical hasn’t reported any side effects or illnesses stemming from the contamination.
  • Aminosyn II is a food replacement IV drip. It can also preserve protein and reduce the breakdown of sugars, fatty acids, and proteins in stress conditions. 
  • Aminosyn II can also be used to prevent or reverse excreting more nitrogen than is taken in when feeding tubes should not be used.
  • The lot has an expiration date of April 1, 2022, and was manufactured by ICU Medical in November 2020. ICU Medical acquired this product from Hospira, a Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) company.
  • Read Next: Smiths Group Divests Its Medical Division To ICU Medical In $2.4B Deal.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: ICUI shares are down 3.42% at $251.11 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ICUI + PFE)

EMA Gives Nod To Additional Sites For Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Jobless Claims, Fed Speakers
54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Why ICU Medical Shares Surged Today
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com