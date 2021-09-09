ICU Medical Pulls Amino Acid IV Products After Foreign Substances Found In Batch
ICU Medical Inc (NASDAQ: ICUI), a California-based infusion therapy company, is voluntarily recalling one lot of an amino acid injection after reports of fibers, hair, and other particles of foreign materials were found.
- The Company had released a recall-related PR on September 3. ICU Medical recalled 2,112 units of Aminosyn II, 15% after it became aware of the issue while inspecting samples as part of a routine process.
- The administration of a drug with foreign particulates can cause side effects ranging from inflammation at the injection point to blood clots. So far, ICU Medical hasn’t reported any side effects or illnesses stemming from the contamination.
- Aminosyn II is a food replacement IV drip. It can also preserve protein and reduce the breakdown of sugars, fatty acids, and proteins in stress conditions.
- Aminosyn II can also be used to prevent or reverse excreting more nitrogen than is taken in when feeding tubes should not be used.
- The lot has an expiration date of April 1, 2022, and was manufactured by ICU Medical in November 2020. ICU Medical acquired this product from Hospira, a Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) company.
- Price Action: ICUI shares are down 3.42% at $251.11 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
