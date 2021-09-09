 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EMA Gives Nod To Additional Sites For Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 2:41pm   Comments
Share:
EMA Gives Nod To Additional Sites For Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
  • European Medical Agency (EMA) has approved additional manufacturing sites to produce Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
  • One site, located in Frankfurt, is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, part of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY). The other in Hameln is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH. Both sites will manufacture the finished product.
  • These sites will provide up to 50 million additional doses in 2021.
  • Read Next: EMA Approves Additional Sites To Boost Output Capacity For mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.29% at $45.91, while BNTX stock is up 3.88% at $349.29 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PFE + BNTX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: ProQR-Lilly R&D Partnership, Sanofi's Pemphigus Trial Disappointment, Humanigen's COVID-19 Drug Denied Emergency Use Authorization
Johnson & Johnson Plans COVID-19 Booster Shot Trial In South Africa: Bloomberg
Amazon, Pfizer, Roku, Boeing And More: These Are Cathie Wood's Key Trades From Tuesday
Cathie Wood's Ark Completely Exits All Alibaba Positions, Continues Piling Up Stake In This Chinese Rival
This Cancer Screening Company Has A Better 5-Year Return Than Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson And Gilead
Moderna Boosters Might Not Be Ready By Sept 20, Pfizer On Track: Fauci
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com