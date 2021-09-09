EMA Gives Nod To Additional Sites For Pfizer - BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine
- European Medical Agency (EMA) has approved additional manufacturing sites to produce Comirnaty, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX).
- One site, located in Frankfurt, is operated by Sanofi-Aventis Deutschland GmbH, part of Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY). The other in Hameln is operated by Siegfried Hameln GmbH. Both sites will manufacture the finished product.
- These sites will provide up to 50 million additional doses in 2021.
- Price Action: PFE shares are down 1.29% at $45.91, while BNTX stock is up 3.88% at $349.29 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
