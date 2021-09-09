Vor Biopharma's Lead Hematopoietic Stem Cell Candidate Fast Tracked In US
- The FDA has granted Fast Track designation to Vor Biopharma's (NASDAQ: VOR) VOR33, lead engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapeutic candidate for acute myeloid leukemia (AML).
- VOR33 consists of CRISPR genome-edited hematopoietic stem and progenitor cells that have been engineered to lack CD33.
- The Company is enrolling in its Phase 1/2a trial for AML patients and remains on track to report initial data in 1H of FY22.
- Price Action: VOR stock is 4.04% at $16.22 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
