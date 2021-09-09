 Skip to main content

Soligenix Stock Moves Higher On US Orphan Drug Tag For T-cell Lymphoma Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2021 9:58am   Comments

  • The FDA has granted orphan drug designation to the active ingredient hypericin to treat T-cell lymphoma, extending the target population beyond cutaneous T-cell lymphoma (CTCL) as previously granted.
  • "The FDA's decision to grant and expand our hypericin orphan drug designation beyond CTCL signifies an important step for Soligenix as we continue to advance the program toward NDA filing in the first half of 2022," said Christopher J. Schaber, President & CEO.
  • Soligenix Inc's (NASDAQ: SNGX) HyBryte (SGX301) is a photodynamic therapy utilizing safe, visible light for activation. 
  • The active ingredient in HyBryte is synthetic hypericin.
  • The potent photosensitizer that is topically applied to skin lesions is taken up by the malignant T-cells and then activated by visible light 16 to 24 hours later, which triggers apoptosis of the cell.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: SNGX shares are up 8.10% at $1.14 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

