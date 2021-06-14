Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Showed Immune Response, Protection Against Variants
- Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced preclinical and clinical data on its recombinant protein COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, directed against the SARS-CoV-2 Beta (B.1.351) variant identified in South Africa.
- The vaccine candidate is advancing in two Phase 2 studies, including a Phase 2b trial in South Africa.
- The company said testing of blood serum of random thirty participants of a Phase 2 trial who had received both doses of NVX-CoV2373 revealed robust antibody responses to the original version of the coronavirus as well as against the Alpha variant first found in the U.K. and the Beta variant.
- However, the response against the Beta variant was slightly less, Novavax said.
- The company will conduct further clinical testing of the Beta-focused vaccine in the fall of 2021.
- Novavax also said preclinical studies in mice and baboons found that a different vaccine specifically targeting the South African variant, dubbed Beta, produced immune response and protection.
- Previously, Novavax's COVID-19 shot met the primary endpoint with a vaccine efficacy of 89.3% against mild, moderate, or severe COVID-19 in Phase 3 trial conducted in the U.K.
