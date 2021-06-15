 Skip to main content

Novavax's COVID-19 Vaccine, Flu Shot Co-administration Preserved Efficacy, Likely 'Viable Strategy,' Company Says

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 15, 2021 6:00am   Comments
  • Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) announced its experimental COVID-19 vaccine remained effective when coadministered with an approved flu shot.
  • Researchers are interested in studying coadministration and the associated safety & efficacy of giving multiple vaccines to a person during one visit to ease logistics and help patients catch up on missed vaccinations, especially amid the pandemic.
  • The company released the results from a sub-study it conducted as part of its late-stage clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373 in the U.K.
  • The 431 participants enrolled in the sub-study received an approved seasonal influenza vaccine, with about half the participants administered NVX-CoV2373, while the rest received a placebo.
  • The company said vaccine efficacy was 87.5% compared to 89.8% in the main study.
  • Despite the "modest decrease," antibodies against the spike protein were reported as over three-fold higher than levels found in blood samples of people who received both vaccines.
  • The news comes hours after Novavax announced that its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine was found to be over 90% effective overall and offered 100% protection against moderate and severe disease in a Phase 3 trial.
  • Price Action: NVAX shares are up 2.8% at $213.5 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

