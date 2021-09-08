 Skip to main content

Johnson & Johnson Plans COVID-19 Booster Shot Trial In South Africa: Bloomberg
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 08, 2021 7:42am   Comments
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is reportedly considering running a COVID-19 vaccine booster trial in South Africa after its jab was used in a mass trial of almost half a million health workers in the country. 
  • The trial would include participants from that study, dubbed Sisonke, and could start in October, Bloomberg reported citing Glenda Gray, co-lead of the mass trial. 
  • It would add to a booster study using ImmunityBio Inc’s (NASDAQ: IBRX) shot that has already started
  • The Phase 1/2/3 study is designed to evaluate hAd5 Spike + Nucleocapsid (S+N) as a boost for South African healthcare workers previously vaccinated with an S-only vaccine.
  • South Africa has hosted vaccine trials for companies including Novavax Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX), Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE), AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), and J&J. 
  • “We are talking to J&J and the department of health about the feasibility of a boost,” said Gray, who is also the president of the South African Medical Research Council. “We would like to start that in October, in time for the fourth wave.”
  • Glenda also added that ImmunityBio’s trial is in its first phase, with about 50 participants. It is expected to reach its final stage in October, with about 10,000 people receiving doses.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are trading 0.09% lower at $172.17 premarket on the last check Wednesday.
  • Image by Wilfried Pohnke from Pixabay

