Amgen, AstraZeneca Tout Additional Data From Asthma Trial With Tezepelumab
- Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGN) announced new data from the NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial evaluating tezepelumab in patients who also have nasal polyps, a common complication of respiratory disease.
- New data demonstrated that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps.
- Amgen is developing Tezepelumab in collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
- At the 52-week mark, tezepelumab patients showed the annualized rate of asthma exacerbations was 0.39, compared to 2.76 in the placebo group.
- The difference amounted to an 86% reduction in exacerbations.
- The rate of exacerbations in patients without nasal polyps fell 52%, with the annualized rates in the tezepelumab and placebo groups clocking in at 0.98 and 2.05, respectively.
- Amgen and AstraZeneca secured priority review at the FDA earlier this year, putting them on course to win approval for the thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor in Q1 of 2022.
- Price Action: AMGN stock is down 2.57% at $220.55, while AZN shares are down 0.98% at $58.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
Posted-In: asthma Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General