Amgen, AstraZeneca Tout Additional Data From Asthma Trial With Tezepelumab
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 11:29am   Comments
  • Amgen Inc (NASDAQ: AMGNannounced new data from the NAVIGATOR Phase 3 trial evaluating tezepelumab in patients who also have nasal polyps, a common complication of respiratory disease.
  • New data demonstrated that tezepelumab reduced exacerbations and improved lung function and nasal symptoms in patients with severe, uncontrolled asthma and comorbid nasal polyps.
  • Amgen is developing Tezepelumab in collaboration with AstraZeneca plc (NASDAQ: AZN).
  • At the 52-week mark, tezepelumab patients showed the annualized rate of asthma exacerbations was 0.39, compared to 2.76 in the placebo group. 
  • The difference amounted to an 86% reduction in exacerbations. 
  • The rate of exacerbations in patients without nasal polyps fell 52%, with the annualized rates in the tezepelumab and placebo groups clocking in at 0.98 and 2.05, respectively.
  • Amgen and AstraZeneca secured priority review at the FDA earlier this year, putting them on course to win approval for the thymic stromal lymphopoietin inhibitor in Q1 of 2022.
  Related Content: Amgen - AstraZeneca's Asthma Candidate Under Priority Review With FDA.
  • Price Action: AMGN stock is down 2.57% at $220.55, while AZN shares are down 0.98% at $58.25 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

