This 28% Short Biotech Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than AMC, Snap, Apple And Tesla
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 07, 2021 1:08pm   Comments
This 28% Short Biotech Company Has A Better 1-Year Return Than AMC, Snap, Apple And Tesla

An investment in Ocugen Inc (NASDAQ: OCGN) one year ago is undoubtedly a sight for sore eyes.

Since January 2021, Ocugen stock's year-to-date return has outperformed a number of the world’s most popular companies: AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA)

Ocugen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing gene therapies to cure diseases that cause blindness. Ocugen’s pipeline offers a diversified ophthalmology portfolio including novel gene therapies, biologics and small molecules, and targets a broad range of high-need retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Ocugen also has a strategic partnership with Bharat Biotech for the commercialization of COVAXIN in the U.S. market. The company is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

According to data from Benzinga Pro, Ocugen has a total share float of 193.50 million, of which 54.18 million shares are sold short, representing 27.94% of shares sold short.

Here's how the returns break down from September 2020 to present: 

  • Apple is up from $112.82 a share to $154.30 for a return of 36.77%
  • Tesla is up from $330.21 a share to $733.57 for a return of 122.15%
  • Snap is up from $22.69 a share to $75.08 for a return of 230.89%
  • AMC is up from $6.42 a share to $44.02 for a return of 585.67%
  • And finally, Ocugen is up from $0.33 a share to $7.43 for a return of 2,151.52%

 

