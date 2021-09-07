 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

United Therapeutics-MannKind's Formulated Tyvaso Shows Benefit In Pulmonary Hypertension Patients
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 9:54am   Comments
Share:
United Therapeutics-MannKind's Formulated Tyvaso Shows Benefit In Pulmonary Hypertension Patients

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has presented new clinical data from the BREEZE study evaluating Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

  • Related Content: In June FDA Accepted Tyvaso DPI Application Under Priority Review.
  • United Therapeutics has developed Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD)
  • Data were presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021.
  • Tyvaso DPI is a next-generation dry powder formulation of Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution, currently under FDA review. 
  • If approved, Tyvaso DPI is expected to provide a more convenient administration method than traditional nebulized Tyvaso therapy.
  • The transition from nebulized Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI demonstrated safety and tolerance with significant improvements in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) and other key factors.
  • Three weeks after switching from Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI, patients demonstrated improvements of 11.5 meters in 6MWD compared to baseline.
  • Significant improvements were observed in overall satisfaction with the Tyvaso DPI inhaler.
  • Significant improvements in PAH impacts were observed in physical impacts and cognitive/emotional impacts.
  • Price Action: UTHR shares are down 1.02% at $208.66, while MNKD stock is up 1.91% at $4.81 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MNKD + UTHR)

MannKind: Q2 Earnings Insights
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
MannKind's Debt Overview
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 8-14): Jazz Pharma FDA Decision, Earnings Deluge and IPOs In The Spotlight
88 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
58 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs hypertensionBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com