United Therapeutics-MannKind's Formulated Tyvaso Shows Benefit In Pulmonary Hypertension Patients
United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) has presented new clinical data from the BREEZE study evaluating Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).
- Related Content: In June FDA Accepted Tyvaso DPI Application Under Priority Review.
- United Therapeutics has developed Tyvaso DPI under a collaboration and license agreement with MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD)
- Data were presented at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021.
- Tyvaso DPI is a next-generation dry powder formulation of Tyvaso (treprostinil) Inhalation Solution, currently under FDA review.
- If approved, Tyvaso DPI is expected to provide a more convenient administration method than traditional nebulized Tyvaso therapy.
- The transition from nebulized Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI demonstrated safety and tolerance with significant improvements in six-minute walk distance (6MWD) and other key factors.
- Three weeks after switching from Tyvaso to Tyvaso DPI, patients demonstrated improvements of 11.5 meters in 6MWD compared to baseline.
- Significant improvements were observed in overall satisfaction with the Tyvaso DPI inhaler.
- Significant improvements in PAH impacts were observed in physical impacts and cognitive/emotional impacts.
- Price Action: UTHR shares are down 1.02% at $208.66, while MNKD stock is up 1.91% at $4.81 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs hypertensionBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap General