 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Dr Reddy's To Sell Its Anti-Cancer Agent To Citius Pharma
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 07, 2021 6:57am   Comments
Share:
Dr Reddy's To Sell Its Anti-Cancer Agent To Citius Pharma
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) has agreed to acquire anti-cancer agent E7777 from Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (NYSE: RDY).
  • E7777 is an engineered IL-2-diphtheria toxin fusion protein.
  • In March 2016, Dr. Reddy's had acquired the exclusive global rights, excluding Japan and Asia, from Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY).
  • Dr. Reddy's will receive $40 million upfront on the transaction's closing, followed by a milestone payment of up to $40 million related to the CTCL (cutaneous T-cell lymphoma) indication approval and up to $70 million for additional indication approvals. 
  • Further, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker said it would receive certain sales-based milestones and tiered earn-out payments.
  • Eisai will receive a $6 million development milestone payment upon initial approval and additional commercial milestone payments. 
  • Eisai will be responsible for completing the current CTCL trial and chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) activities through the filing of an application for E7777 with the FDA, expected by the end of 2022. 
  • Citius will be responsible for development costs associated with potential additional indications. 
  • As of June 30, 2021, Citius had $115.7million in cash and cash equivalents and plans to fund the upfront payments for the transaction with cash on hand. 
  • Price Action: RDY stock closed at $67.09 on Friday, while CTXR stock is up 2.86% at $2.16 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  •  

 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ESALY + ESALF)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: VectivBio In M&A Mix, Sonnet Biotherapeutics Advances Candidate To Clinics, CEO Transitions At Galapagos, Talis Biomedical
Amid Medicare Uncertainty, Biogen Offers Its Alzheimer's Drug For Free
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 29- Sept. 4): Merck's Keytruda Regulatory Decision, Stray Earnings On Tap In a Light Week
White House Dismisses Janet Woodcock As Permanent FDA Commissioner Candidate: Bloomberg
Controversial Aduhelm To Administered At More Than 300 Hospitals: Nikkei's
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Asset Sales Small Cap Movers

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com