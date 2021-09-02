Celsion's Vaccine Platform Shows Potential Against COVID-19 In Preclinical Studies
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) has announced results from preclinical in vivo studies of its next-generation PLACCINE DNA vaccine platform.
- Data showed that the vaccine candidate produced antibodies and cytotoxic T-cell response specific to the spike antigen of SARS-CoV-2 in animal models.
- The antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 spike antigen prevented the infection of cultured cells in a viral neutralization assay.
- The production of antibodies predicts the ability of PLACCINE to protect against SARS-CoV-2 exposure, and the elicitation of cytotoxic T-cell response shows the vaccine's potential to eradicate cells infected with SARS-CoV-2.
- Celsion expects to report these data at the International Vaccines Conference to be held in October.
- The Company plans to file an Investigational New Drug application with the FDA by early 2022.
- Price Action: CLSN stock is up 2.91% at $1.06 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
