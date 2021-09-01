Pfizer Commences Dosing In Pivotal Oral COVID-19 Drug Trial
- Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has started dosing in Phase 2/3 trial of its oral antiviral therapy for COVID-19 in non-hospitalized, symptomatic adult patients.
- The trial would enroll 1,140 participants who will receive PF07321332/ritonavir combo or placebo every 12 hours for five days.
- PF-07321332 is designed to block the activity of a key enzyme that is needed for the coronavirus to replicate.
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics have started a molnupiravir Phase 3 trial in non-hospitalized patients to see if it reduces the risk of hospitalization or death.
- Price Action: PFE stock is down 0.97% at $45.63 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
