 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

US Government Exercises Option To Buy Additional Doses Of BioCryst's Flu Med
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 9:03am   Comments
Share:
US Government Exercises Option To Buy Additional Doses Of BioCryst's Flu Med
  • The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has exercised its option to purchase an additional 10,000 doses of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: BCRX) Rapivab (peramivir injection)
  • The govt will pay approximately $7 million for the Antiviral influenza therapy. The Rapivab purchase will supply the Strategic National Stockpile.
  • The order is part of a $34.7 million contract the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded in 2018 to procure up to 50,000 doses of Rapivab over five years for the SNS. 
  • With the fulfillment of this new order, BioCryst will have delivered 40,000 doses under the contract.
  • Rapivab is approved in the U.S. for acute uncomplicated influenza in patients six months and older who have been symptomatic for no more than two days. 
  • Price Action: BCRX shares are up 1.57% at $16.17 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BCRX)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Early Approval For Ascendis' Pediatric Growth Hormone Deficiency Treatment, Redhill Biopharma Spikes On Positive COVID-19 Drug Data, RenovoRx IPO
Analyzing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Unusual Options Activity
Analyzing BioCryst Pharmaceuticals's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Rejects FibroGen's Anemia Drug, Crinetics Gains On Positive Readout, BioCryst Withdraws Public Offering
BioCryst Stock Jumps After Pulling Out $200M Equity Raise
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs influenzaBiotech Government News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com