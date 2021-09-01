 Skip to main content

Novartis, NHS England Ink Access Deal For Cholesterol Drug Leqvio
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2021 6:23am   Comments
  • The U.K. government, NHS England, and Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) unveiled a "world-first" reimbursement deal for providing broader access to anti-cholesterol drug Leqvio (inclisiran) after the U.K.'s healthcare cost agency NICE approved the medicine.
  • The news follows the January 2020 announcement of the deal parameters. The partners are now ready to move into the "implementation phase."
  • After reviewing clinical data from three Phase 3 trials, England's NICE endorsed the drug in patients with a history of cardiovascular events and whose LDL-C concentrations are persistently 2.6 mmol/l or higher despite treatment with lipid-lowering medicines.
  • Over the next three years, NHS England expects to treat about 300,000 patients with the drug, which won its European nod last year as an add-on therapy for those patients whose cholesterol levels do not respond adequately to statins.
  • Price Action: NVS stock is up 0.19% at $92.57 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs cholestrolBiotech Government News Health Care General

