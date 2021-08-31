 Skip to main content

Canada Approves Jazz Pharma's Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Med
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 11:47am   Comments
  • Health Canada has approved Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc's (NASDAQ: JAZZ) Sunosi (solriamfetol) for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) associated with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in adult patients. 
  • Once-daily Sunosi is approved with doses of 75 mg and 150 mg.
  • Sunosi is the first dopamine and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor (DNRI).
  • The approval is based on four Phase 3 trials in over 1,500 adults.
  • Data from the studies demonstrated the superiority of solriamfetol relative to placebo. 
  • Up to 78% of the narcolepsy patients and up to 90% of the OSA patients taking 150 mg reported feeling better as measured by the Patient Global Impression of Change (PGIc) scale. 
  • The efficacy of Sunosi was maintained for at least six months in a follow-up study (TONES 5).
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: JAZZ shares are up 0.15% at $131.73 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

