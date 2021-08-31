See Why AC Immune Stock Is Trading Higher After Data From Alzheimer's Candidate
- AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and its collaborating partner Genentech, part of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), have announced topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).
- Semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11 (cognitive scale). The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL (functional scale), was not met.
- Safety data showed that semorinemab was well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.
- Semorinemab demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6% compared to placebo at week 49.
- There was no effect on the other co-primary endpoint of reducing the rate of functional decline. Genentech has reported that the open-label portion of the study will continue as planned.
- Further analyses are ongoing, and the company will submit topline data for presentation at the CTAD conference in November.
- Semorinemab is an investigational monoclonal anti-tau antibody that targets the N-terminal portion of the tau protein and is designed to bind to tau and slow its spread between neurons.
- Price Action: ACIU shares are up 59.70% at $11.16 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
