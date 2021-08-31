 Skip to main content

See Why AC Immune Stock Is Trading Higher After Data From Alzheimer's Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 7:59am   Comments
  • AC Immune SA (NASDAQ: ACIU) and its collaborating partner Genentech, part of Roche Holdings AG (OTC: RHHBY), have announced topline data from Phase 2 study evaluating semorinemab in mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD).
  • Semorinemab met one of its co-primary endpoints, ADAS-Cog11 (cognitive scale). The second co-primary endpoint, ADCS-ADL (functional scale), was not met. 
  • Safety data showed that semorinemab was well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile and no unanticipated safety signals.
  • Semorinemab demonstrated a statistically significant reduction in cognitive decline from baseline by 43.6% compared to placebo at week 49.
  • There was no effect on the other co-primary endpoint of reducing the rate of functional decline. Genentech has reported that the open-label portion of the study will continue as planned. 
  • Further analyses are ongoing, and the company will submit topline data for presentation at the CTAD conference in November.
  • Semorinemab is an investigational monoclonal anti-tau antibody that targets the N-terminal portion of the tau protein and is designed to bind to tau and slow its spread between neurons. 
  • Price Action: ACIU shares are up 59.70% at $11.16 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas News Health Care Small Cap Movers Trading Ideas General

