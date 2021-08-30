 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lantern Pharma's LP-184 Receives Orphan Drug Tag For Brain Cancer Indication
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 11:02am   Comments
Share:
Lantern Pharma's LP-184 Receives Orphan Drug Tag For Brain Cancer Indication

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LTRN)

54 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
Preclinical Data Of Brain Tumor Candidate Fails To Lift Lantern Pharma Stock
Lantern Pharma Secures FDA Orphan Drug Tag For Pancreatic Cancer Candidate
LTRN: 2Q:21 Results
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com