Pfizer's Abrocitinib Beats Dupixent Late-stage Eczema Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 30, 2021 10:59am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFEannounced topline data from the JADE DARE Phase 3 trial comparing abrocitinib with Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) - Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: REGN) Dupixent (dupilumab), in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis.
  • The study met its co-primary and key secondary efficacy endpoints. 
  • Investigators randomized 728 patients to receive 200 mg of abrocitinib orally once a day or 300 mg of Dupixent via subcutaneous injection every other week for 26 weeks. The groups received placebo tablets or injections to blind them to which therapy they were receiving. 
  • Abrocitinib outperformed Dupixent against co-primary endpoints that looked at changes on itch and eczema scales at weeks 2 and 4. Pfizer is yet to share numbers, stating only that the trial met its co-primary endpoint.
  • Further details of the safety and tolerability of abrocitinib, which Pfizer plans to share at a scientific meeting, will determine whether the oral drug would be a better option than the well-established Dupixent. 
  • Related: Dupixent Becomes First Biologic To Show Benefit In Infant Patients With Atopic Dermatitis
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.92% at $46.04 during the market session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: atopic dermatitis Briefs Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care General

