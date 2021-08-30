NRx Pharma Stock Is Moving Higher On COVID-19 Candidate Data
- NRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) has announced an additional finding from its Phase 2b/3 trial investigating Zyesami (aviptadil) for critically ill COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory failure.
- Previously announced results have focused on survival and recovery from respiratory failure at 60 days and Zyesami's role in preventing the rise in the inflammatory cytokine IL-6 (cytokine storm).
- NRx's new analysis shows that patients treated with Zyesami demonstrated improved blood oxygen within a day of starting treatment.
- The average difference in Respiratory Distress Ratio between those treated with aviptadil and placebo was clinically meaningful and statistically significant.
- Price Action: NRXP shares are up 6.36% at $14.89 during the market session on the last check Monday.
