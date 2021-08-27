Suspected Metallic Particles Behind Moderna's Japan COVID-19 Jab Contamination: Reuters
- Metallic particle is believed to be a contaminant found in a batch of Moderna Inc's (NASDAQ: MRNA) COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Japan, Japanese public broadcaster NHK reported, citing sources at the health ministry.
- Japan suspended the use of 1.63 million doses more than a week after the domestic distributor, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK), received reports of contaminants in some vials.
- Sourcing the ministry, NHK said that the particle reacted to magnets and was therefore suspected of metal.
- Moderna has described it as "particulate matter" that did not pose a safety or efficacy issue. A health ministry official said the composition of the contaminant is yet to be confirmed.
- The ministry has said the suspension of the Moderna batches was precautionary. Still, it prompted several Japanese companies to cancel worker vaccinations and the European drugs regulator to launch an investigation.
- Spanish pharma company Rovi which bottles Moderna vaccines for markets other than the U.S. said the contamination could be due to a manufacturing issue on a production line.
- Moderna has put the batch in question and two adjacent ones on hold.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are up 0.17% at $401 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
- Photo by Spencer Davis from Pixabay
