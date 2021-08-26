 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

ADC Therapeutics Announces $325M Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 12:27pm   Comments
Share:
ADC Therapeutics Announces $325M Financing Agreement With HealthCare Royalty
  • ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE: ADCT) has entered into a royalty purchase agreement with HealthCare Royalty Partners for up to $325 million.
  • ADC Therapeutics will receive $225 million upon closing, with an additional $100 million in potential near-term milestone payments related to Zynlonta (loncastuximab tesirine).
  • In exchange, HealthCare Royalty will receive a 7% royalty on worldwide net sales and licensing revenue from Zynlonta, except greater China, Singapore, and South Korea.
  • HealthCare Royalty will also receive a 7% royalty on worldwide net sales and licensing revenue from Cami (camidanlumab tesirine) (subject to limited carve-outs). 
  • The royalty of 7% terminates upon payment of 2.25x to 2.50x the purchase price.
  • Zynlonta is an FDA-approved CD19-directed antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for adult patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma.
  • Cami is an ADC comprised of a monoclonal antibody that binds to CD25. It is being evaluated in a Phase 2 trial for R/R Hodgkin lymphoma and a Phase 1b trial as monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in solid tumors.
  • Price Action: ADCT shares are up 8.81% at $28.16 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADCT)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For August 9, 2021
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Buys Translate Bio In $3.2B Deal, Lilly's Q2 Earnings Disappoint, Bausch To Spin Off Medical Aesthetics Business
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Aug. 1-7): Biopharma Earnings Pick Up Pace, Eton Awaits FDA Decision, Focus On Pending Clinical Readouts and IPOs
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com