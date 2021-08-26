 Skip to main content

Why Inovio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Why Inovio's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) is trading higher Thursday after the company announced it received regulatory authorization from Brazil's ANVISA to initiate the global Phase 3 segment of its Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800, its DNA vaccine candidate for COVID-19.

The global Phase 3 segment of the Phase 2/3 clinical trial will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen.

Inovio said the primary endpoint of the case-driven Phase 3 trial is virologically confirmed COVID-19.

"Inovio's focus on supporting the global response to the pandemic is unwavering – and will bring forward the potential advantages of INO-4800, which in addition to being well-tolerated with balanced neutralizing antibodies and T cell responses, has a strong thermostability profile and potentially offers the ability to serve as both a primary as well as a booster vaccine," said Joseph Kim, president and CEO of Inovio.

Inovio is a U.S.-based biotechnology company that develops active DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to treat and prevent cancers and other infectious diseases.

INO Price Action: Inovio has traded as high as $19 and as low as $5.81 over a 52-week period.

At last check Thursday, the stock was up 8.18% at $9.13.

Photo: courtesy of Inovio.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

