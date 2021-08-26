 Skip to main content

Pfizer-BioNTech Ink COVID-19 Vaccine Manufacturing Pact For Latin America
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 9:09am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTXhave partnered with Eurofarma Laboratórios SA, a Brazilian biopharmaceutical company, to manufacture its COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within Latin America.
  • Technical transfer, on-site development, and equipment installation activities will begin immediately. Per the agreement, Eurofarma will obtain the drug product from facilities in the U.S., and manufacturing of finished doses will commence in 2022. 
  • At total operational capacity, the annual production is expected to exceed 100 million finished doses. 
  • All doses will exclusively be distributed within Latin America.
  • Related: Pfizer, BioNTech Now Seeking Full Approval For Third COVID-19 Vaccine Dose
  • Price Action: PFE shares are down 0.08% at $47.47, while BNTX stock is down 1.60% at $370 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

