UCB Gets EU Approval For Bimekizumab In Psoriasis
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 3:18pm   Comments
  • The European Commission has cleared UCB's (OTC: UCBJF) Bimzelx (bimekizumab) for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults.
  • UCB's confidence lies in head-to-head studies that pitted Bimzelx against Novartis AG's (NYSE: NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab) and found that it was better at achieving complete clearance of skin lesions at both 16 and 48 weeks.
  • Bimekizumab is approved at a recommended dose of 320 mg, administered by two subcutaneous injections every four weeks to week 16 and every eight weeks after that.
  • Bimzelx has already been pre-approved for NHS reimbursement by NICE. Its costs are likely "similar or lower" than Cosentyx and other biologics used for psoriasis.
  • Price Action: UCBJF shares are up 9.07% at $114.95 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

