 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

FSD Pharma To Buy Canadian Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Firm
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2021 1:41pm   Comments
Share:
FSD Pharma To Buy Canadian Psychedelic Pharmaceutical Firm
  • FSD Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: HUGE) shares rebounded after falling in premarket on acquiring a Canada-based psychedelic pharmaceutical company.
  • Related: See Why FSD Pharma Terminated COVID-19 Trial
  • FSD Pharma has agreed to acquire Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc for approximately $9 million (C$11.3 million) in FSD Pharma stock.
  • Lucid's candidates primarily focus on treating neurodegenerative diseases. Founded in 2020, Lucid has exclusive worldwide licensing rights to a family of new chemical entities from which Lucid-21-302 has been derived. 
  • In addition, Lucid's pipeline includes Lucid-201, a psychedelic drug candidate targeting mental health disorders, and it is also investigating certain cannabinoids.
  • FSD Pharma will issue approximately 4.5 million Class B subordinate voting shares.
  • Price Action: HUGE shares are up 6.40% at $1.83 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HUGE)

36 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
See Why FSD Pharma Terminated COVID-19 Trial
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Lilly Strikes $1.6B R&D Collaboration, FSD Pulls Plug On COVID-19 Program, Cassava Sinks On Questions About Alzheimer's Drug
21 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
A Complete List Of NYSE And NASDAQ-Listed Cannabis Companies (Updated)
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Long Ideas M&A News Penny Stocks Health Care Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com