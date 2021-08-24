 Skip to main content

Regeneron Touts Mid-Stage Win For Higher Dose Of Eylea In Age-related Macular Degeneration
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGNrevealed new Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial data on Eylea (aflibercept) injection in patients with wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD).
  • 43% of wet age-related macular degeneration patients dosed with an 8 mg dose of Eylea reported no retinal fluid after four weeks compared with 26.4% of patients receiving a 2 mg dose of the drug.
  • Regeneron and Bayer AG (OTC: BAYRY) are jointly developing aflibercept 8 mg.
  • The study is part of Regeneron’s ongoing clinical program to expand Eylea’s approved dosing into the 8 mg format. 
  • Regeneron has two Phase 3 studies looking at the 8 mg dose in wet AMD, with early results expected in 1H of 2022.
  • On the safety front, after 16 weeks, 17% of patients receiving the 8 mg dose reported side effects compared with 22.6% on the 2 mg dose. 
  • Two serious ocular side effects were reported, one in the 8 mg cohort and the other in the 2 mg cohort. 
  • There were no instances of intraocular inflammation (including occlusive retinal vasculitis), anti-platelet trialists’ collaboration (APTC)-defined arterial thromboembolic events or deaths in either patient group.
  • Price Action: REGN shares are down 0.40% at $664.63 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

