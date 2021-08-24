 Skip to main content

Stealth Bio Files US Application For Ultra Rare Genetic Disease Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 9:29am   Comments
  • Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: MITO) has submitted an elamipretide marketing application to the FDA for Barth syndrome.
  • The submission is based on results from the SPIBA-001 Phase 3 Retrospective Natural History Control Trial, which compared data from the TAZPOWER Phase 2/3 trial's open-label portion to match natural history controls. 
  • SPIBA-001 met its primary and most secondary endpoints, demonstrating elamipretide-mediated improvements in exercise tolerance, strength, and cardiac function assessments.
  • Barth syndrome is an ultra-rare genetic condition characterized by cardiac abnormalities often leading to heart failure and reduced life expectancy, recurrent infections, muscle weakness, and delayed growth. 
  • Yesterday, the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued patents covering elamipretide for Barth syndrome and Barth syndrome-related cardiomyopathy until February 2034.
  • Price Action: MITO stock is up 3.42% at $1.21 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

