PTC Therapeutics' Waylivra Scores Approval In Brazil For Genetic Disorder
- The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency has approved PTC Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: PTCT) Waylivra (volanesorsen) as the first treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS).
- The approval is based on the Phase 3 APPROACH study results and the APPROACH Open-Label Extension study and is supported by results from the Phase 3 COMPASS study.
- Results from the Phase 3 APPROACH trial showed that the treatment reduced triglycerides by 94% compared to placebo. All patients in the trial maintained a low-fat diet.
- Waylivra is a self-administered, subcutaneous injection that comes in a single-use, prefilled syringe.
- Waylivra (volanesorsen), a product of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: IONS) antisense technology, is conditionally approved in the E.U. for FCS.
- FCS is a genetic disease caused by impaired function of the enzyme lipoprotein lipase and characterized by severe hypertriglyceridemia and risk of unpredictable and potentially fatal acute pancreatitis.
- Price Action: PTCT shares closed 3.48% higher at $39.53 on Monday.
