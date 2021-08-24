 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

PTC Therapeutics' Waylivra Scores Approval In Brazil For Genetic Disorder
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2021 7:06am   Comments
Share:
PTC Therapeutics' Waylivra Scores Approval In Brazil For Genetic Disorder
  • The Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency has approved PTC Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: PTCT) Waylivra (volanesorsen) as the first treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS). 
  • The approval is based on the Phase 3 APPROACH study results and the APPROACH Open-Label Extension study and is supported by results from the Phase 3 COMPASS study. 
  • Results from the Phase 3 APPROACH trial showed that the treatment reduced triglycerides by 94% compared to placebo. All patients in the trial maintained a low-fat diet.
  • Waylivra is a self-administered, subcutaneous injection that comes in a single-use, prefilled syringe.
  • Waylivra (volanesorsen), a product of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: IONS) antisense technology, is conditionally approved in the E.U. for FCS. 
  • FCS is a genetic disease caused by impaired function of the enzyme lipoprotein lipase and characterized by severe hypertriglyceridemia and risk of unpredictable and potentially fatal acute pancreatitis.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: PTCT shares closed 3.48% higher at $39.53 on Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTCT + IONS)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: J&J Announces CEO Transition, FibroGen's Roxadustat Approved In Europe, GeoVax, Sorrento Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Data
Recap: PTC Therapeutics Q2 Earnings
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck's Disappointing Q2, Atreca Falls On Data, FDA Nod For Viatris, Nuvalent, Icosavax IPOs
Earnings Scheduled For July 29, 2021
Earnings Outlook For PTC Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Genetic DisorderBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com