UK Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
- The U.K. drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) to prevent and treat COVID-19.
- The U.K. chief medical officers confirmed the antibody would be rolled out on the National Health Service in the coming weeks.
- The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said clinical trial data shows the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalization.
- Ronapreve, known as REGEN-COV in the U.S., can be taken via injection or infusion. It binds tightly to the coronavirus at the lining of the respiratory system and prevents it from gaining access to cells of the respiratory system, the MHRA said.
- Earlier this month, the FDA approved the antibody cocktail for COVID-19 post-exposure prophylaxis.
