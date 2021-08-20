 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

UK Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 20, 2021 9:47am   Comments
Share:
UK Approves Regeneron - Roche's COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail
  • The U.K. drug regulator has approved an antibody cocktail developed by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: REGN) and Roche Holding AG (OTC: RHHBY) to prevent and treat COVID-19.
  • The U.K. chief medical officers confirmed the antibody would be rolled out on the National Health Service in the coming weeks.
  • The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said clinical trial data shows the drug Ronapreve could help prevent infection, help resolve symptoms of severe COVID-19 infection and reduce the chances of hospitalization.
  • Ronapreve, known as REGEN-COV in the U.S., can be taken via injection or infusion. It binds tightly to the coronavirus at the lining of the respiratory system and prevents it from gaining access to cells of the respiratory system, the MHRA said.
  • Related: Roche's Arthritis Drug, Used As COVID-19 Treatment, Faces Supply Shortage.
  •  Earlier this month, the FDA approved the antibody cocktail for COVID-19 post-exposure prophylaxis.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: REGN shares traded higher 1.18% at $663.36 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RHHBY + RHHBF)

Roche's Arthritis Drug, Used As COVID-19 Treatment, Faces Supply Shortage
AstraZeneca, Daiichi Sankyo's Enhertu Shows Improved PFS Over Roche's Kadcyla In Breast Cancer
Genentech's Polivy Plus R-CHP Shows Prolonged Survival In Newly Diagnosed DLBCL Patients
These OTC Securities Had the Most Trading Activity in July
Moderna Vs. BioNTech: How Do These High-Flying COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Compare?
Billionaire Masayoshi Son's SoftBank Claims $5B Stake In Roche: Bloomberg
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Health Care FDA General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com