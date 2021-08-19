 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Johnson & Johnson Touts Rybrevant Label Expansion After Rare Lung Cancer Approval
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 1:43pm   Comments
Share:
Johnson & Johnson Touts Rybrevant Label Expansion After Rare Lung Cancer Approval
  • Janssen, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), announced preliminary data from the Phase 1 CHRYSALIS study evaluating Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with mesenchymal-epithelial transition (MET) exon 14 skipping (METex14) mutations.
  • A total of 19 patients with METex14 mutations received either a high or low dose of Rybrevant, and 14 of them were evaluable. Of that 14 patients, partial responses were observed in 64%, with four patients pending confirmation.
  • The responses were seen in both patients who had and hadn’t received prior treatment, and the median time to first response was 4.1 months.
  • Three patients experienced serious side effects of the treatment, including difficulty breathing, hypoalbuminemia (a deficit of albumin in the blood), and rash. 
  • About 5% of patients discontinued the treatment due to side effects.
  • In May, regulators gave Rybrevant an accelerated thumbs-up for a rare form of lung cancer, making it the first drug approved to treat patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar. 
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.65% at $178.35 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JNJ)

Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Jay-Z-Backed The Parent Co. Appoints First Black CEO In Major Public Cannabis Company, CannaSafe, HEXO And Delta 9 Each Announce New Appointments
Understanding Johnson & Johnson's Unusual Options Activity
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AzurRx Jumps On Data, Agios' Regulatory Application For Mitapivat Accepted For Priority Review, FDA Nod For GlaxoSmithKline
Wall Street Journal Creates A Pitch In Favor Of Royalty Pharma
If You Invested $1,000 In Johnson & Johnson Stock One Year Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Phase 1 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com