JNJ's Rybrevant Scores FDA Approval In Lung Cancer Patients With EGFR Exon 20 Mutation

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 21, 2021 3:56pm   Comments
  • The FDA has approved Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies' a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Rybrevant (amivantamab-vmjw) for a subset of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The approval covers adult patients with non-small cell lung cancer whose tumors have specific types of genetic mutations: epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations.
  • Researchers evaluated Rybrevant's efficacy in a study of 81 patients.
  • The overall response rate was 40% was reported in the treatment arm. The median duration of response was 11.1 months, with 63% of patients having a response of 6 months or more.
  • Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.10% at $171.24 during the market session on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: Briefs lung cancer Non-Small Cell Lung CancerBiotech News Health Care FDA General

