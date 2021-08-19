 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Adagene Inks Third Cancer Trial Collaboration With Merck
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2021 7:57am   Comments
Share:
Adagene Inks Third Cancer Trial Collaboration With Merck
  • Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) has entered into a third clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).
  • The agreement includes an open-label, dose-escalation, and expansion clinical study of ADG106 combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies.
  • ADG106 is a fully human ligand-blocking, agonistic anti-CD137 IgG4 mAb developed to treat advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. 
  • Related: Adagene To Test Its Anti-CTLA-4 Antibodies In Combination With Keytruda In Solid Tumors.
  • Price Action: ADAG shares closed 4.02% lower at $17.80 on Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MRK + ADAG)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Coherus Soars On Lung Cancer Data, Illumina Closes On Grail Buy Without Regulatory Clearance, Adagene Strikes Collaboration With Merck
Werewolf Therapeutics Inks Solid Tumor Trial Collaboration With Merck
Q2 13F Roundup: How Buffett, Einhorn, Ackman And Others Adjusted Their Portfolios
Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2
Merck's Belzutifan Wins FDA Approval As First Drug For Rare VHL Tumors
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Fate Therapeutics Data Readout, RenovoRx IPO In Focus Amid Tapering Earnings News Flow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs oncologyBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com