Adagene Inks Third Cancer Trial Collaboration With Merck
- Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) has entered into a third clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK).
- The agreement includes an open-label, dose-escalation, and expansion clinical study of ADG106 combined with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in advanced or metastatic solid and/or hematological malignancies.
- ADG106 is a fully human ligand-blocking, agonistic anti-CD137 IgG4 mAb developed to treat advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
- Price Action: ADAG shares closed 4.02% lower at $17.80 on Wednesday.
