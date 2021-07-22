 Skip to main content

Adagene To Test Its Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibodies In Combination With Keytruda In Solid Tumors

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2021 9:28am   Comments
Adagene To Test Its Anti-CTLA-4 Monoclonal Antibodies In Combination With Keytruda In Solid Tumors
  • Adagene Inc (NASDAQ: ADAG) has entered into a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK). 
  • The agreement includes two clinical studies to evaluate Adagene's anti-CTLA-4 monoclonal antibody (mAb) candidates, ADG116 and ADG126, in combination with Merck's Keytruda (pembrolizumab), for patients with advanced/metastatic solid tumors.
  • "ADG116 program is at the 3 mg/kg dose level now, which is where the commercial CTLA-4 therapy had been approved previously in mono and combination for specific indications," said Steven Fischkoff, interim Chief Medical Officer of Adagene.
  • Price Action: ADAG shares are up 3.97% at $20.67 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

