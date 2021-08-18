 Skip to main content

FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jardiance For Heart Failure
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 18, 2021 2:08pm   Comments
  • The FDA approves Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) - Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg for heart failure.
  • The approval comes to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death plus hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
  • Jardiance can be initiated in adults with HFrEF with an eGFR as low as 20 mL/min/1.73 m2.
  • The approval is based on results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase 3 trial.
  • In the trial, Jardiance significantly reduced the relative risk of the primary composite endpoint of time to cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure by 25% (5.3% absolute risk reduction) versus placebo. 
  • Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.02% at $272.65 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care FDA General

