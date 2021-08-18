FDA Approves Eli Lilly's Jardiance For Heart Failure
- The FDA approves Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) - Boehringer Ingelheim's Jardiance (empagliflozin) 10 mg for heart failure.
- The approval comes to reduce the risk of cardiovascular death plus hospitalization for heart failure in adults with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF).
- Jardiance can be initiated in adults with HFrEF with an eGFR as low as 20 mL/min/1.73 m2.
- The approval is based on results from the EMPEROR-Reduced Phase 3 trial.
- In the trial, Jardiance significantly reduced the relative risk of the primary composite endpoint of time to cardiovascular death or hospitalization for heart failure by 25% (5.3% absolute risk reduction) versus placebo.
- Price Action: LLY shares are down 0.02% at $272.65 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
